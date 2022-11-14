Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Synopsys worth $51,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,896,000 after buying an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.