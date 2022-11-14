Fiera Capital Corp Has $175.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 2.58% of Middleby worth $175,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,804,000 after purchasing an additional 469,311 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Middleby by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 330,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Middleby by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 393,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MIDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Shares of MIDD traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,383. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average is $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

