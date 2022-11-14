Fiera Capital Corp Has $45.22 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,836 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.75% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $45,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 520,375 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,324,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,828 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 64,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $108.17. 54,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,846. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.