Fiera Capital Corp Sells 18,957 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,957 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.94% of Hyatt Hotels worth $77,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 155.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,351.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

NYSE:H traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

