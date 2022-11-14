Fiera Capital Corp Sells 343,896 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,740,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 343,896 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $837,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHW traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.27. 39,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,484. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

