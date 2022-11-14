Fiera Capital Corp Sells 381,498 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,613,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,498 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $129,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 117,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,602. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

