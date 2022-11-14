FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Cut to $6.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on FIGS to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $6.91 on Monday. FIGS has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $35.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in FIGS by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 86,124 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in FIGS by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 546,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

