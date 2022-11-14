First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. First BanCorp. comprises approximately 1.0% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of First BanCorp. worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 40,329 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,757,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 163,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE FBP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

