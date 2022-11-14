First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,706 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services makes up approximately 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FBIZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.17. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.77. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

