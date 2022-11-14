First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. First Capital has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

