First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ FCAP opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. First Capital has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $43.80.
First Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Capital (FCAP)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.