First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in October

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of THFF stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. First Financial has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $581.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
