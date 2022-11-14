First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in October

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of THFF stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. First Financial has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $581.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

About First Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

