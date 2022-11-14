First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells $1,324,800.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $44.16. 465,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.91. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

