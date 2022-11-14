First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,761 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Solar worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22,940.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 1.0 %

FSLR stock opened at $151.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $161.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,678 shares of company stock valued at $211,217. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.