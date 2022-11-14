First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,849 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Solar by 18.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Solar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,008 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in First Solar by 67.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in First Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $150.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.93 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,678 shares of company stock valued at $211,217 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.