First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Up 64.7% in October

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,332,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 301.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 165,207 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXH opened at $26.71 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

