First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at $312,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

RFDI stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,484. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

