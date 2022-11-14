FlatQube (QUBE) Price Hits $2.61

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $2.61 or 0.00015696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $39.04 million and approximately $34,103.38 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlatQube alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00581267 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,078.51 or 0.30277269 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.55822555 USD and is down -10.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $32,854.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.