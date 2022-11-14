FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Mizuho

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $256.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $199.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

