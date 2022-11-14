Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Down 38.5% in October

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.19. 51,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,344. The company has a market cap of $39.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Flexible Solutions International worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

