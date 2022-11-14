FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 329,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.22. 31,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,928. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60.

