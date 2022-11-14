Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,784 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $268,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 27.6% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,116,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Fortis by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 217,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 100,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.61. 30,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

