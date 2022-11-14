Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.565 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS opened at C$53.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67. The company has a market cap of C$25.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.51. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$65.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.13.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

