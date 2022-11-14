Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 70,782 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,239. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.0587 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

