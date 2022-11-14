Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,149 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte accounts for about 3.7% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 3.07% of Vaxcyte worth $38,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 163,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 93,673 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $36,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $36,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 286,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,401 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PCVX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,858. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.