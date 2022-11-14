Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Takes $3.29 Million Position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,171,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TRVI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,016. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.75. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

