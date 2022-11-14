Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on FULC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a market cap of $371.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 1,000.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,800 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,450,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 242,167 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 237,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

