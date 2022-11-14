Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 211.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday. B. Riley lowered Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

