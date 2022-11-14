Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 211.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday. B. Riley lowered Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.