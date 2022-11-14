Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the October 15th total of 4,599,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

