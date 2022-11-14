Genesis Vision Achieves Market Cap of $544,577.15 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 29.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $544,577.15 and $5,274.51 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

