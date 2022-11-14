Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of GNCA stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $346,530.60, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.52.
About Genocea Biosciences
