George W. Lloyd Sells 50,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 3.2 %

RPRX stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,872. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

