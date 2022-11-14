GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $90.77 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. GICTrade has a market cap of $90.77 million and approximately $40,658.03 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GICTrade has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00005451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00578662 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,139.67 or 0.30141564 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.91370152 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $39,975.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

