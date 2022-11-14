Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Buys C$14,896.00 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Director Donald Berg purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.24 per share, with a total value of C$14,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at C$238,336.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down C$0.43 on Monday, hitting C$38.09. 300,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.39. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of C$33.83 and a one year high of C$55.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 14.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

