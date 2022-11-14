Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

