Gladius Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $66.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

