Gladius Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Masco by 401.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Masco Trading Down 1.0 %

Masco Dividend Announcement

MAS opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

