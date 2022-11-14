Gladius Capital Management LP Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xperi were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 8.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $11.22 on Monday. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xperi Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPER. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Further Reading

