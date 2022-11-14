Gladius Capital Management LP Has $36.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,663 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

