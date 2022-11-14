Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $288,000 in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 61.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Frontdoor by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,846,000 after purchasing an additional 170,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Up 2.5 %

FTDR stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $39.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Frontdoor

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.