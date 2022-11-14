Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $452,000 in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGI. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $23,168,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $16,222,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $10,896,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $9,861,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 1.07. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

