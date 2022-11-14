Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases 4,386 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

