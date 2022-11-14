Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 16,056 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,056 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,395 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 821.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,030 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $60,927,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

