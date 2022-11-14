Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $402,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $112.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

