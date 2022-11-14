Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $752,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 148.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of WU stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

