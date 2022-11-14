Glenview Trust Co Buys Shares of 5,484 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

