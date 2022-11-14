Glenview Trust Co Has $287,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis Profile

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.