Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.10.

NYSE:PH opened at $308.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.07. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

