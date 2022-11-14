Glenview Trust Co Sells 7,760 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 45.21%.

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,164 shares of company stock worth $3,332,885. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

