Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Down 26.2% in October

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the October 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 16.69% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $31,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.93. 31,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,268. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

