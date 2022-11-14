Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Update

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOCL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 2,903.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 160,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the second quarter valued at $398,000.

Get Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SOCL traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $28.68. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.